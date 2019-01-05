William James McCotter kicked and beat two people to death on this stretch of Langley City sidewalk in 2001. File photo

Double murderer denied parole

Killed ex-girlfriend and her common law partner outside their Langley City apartment in 2001

A parole board has refused to grant day release from prison to William James McCotter, the man convicted of the brutal murders of John Cleaveland Heasman, 37, and Linda Lee Anderson, 39, who were beaten and kicked to death outside their Langley City apartment in 2001.

Details of the Dec. 11 decision were released Friday.

In the ruling, the board said the now-55-year-old McCotter has shown little remorse over the killings, referring to the murders as “the incident” or “the fight.”

“You blame your victims and the criminal justice system for your violence,” the parole board told McCotter.

“You portray yourself as a victim in an abusive relationship who eventually reacted violently in response to the abuse you endured.”

McCotter was assessed as being at “high risk for violent recidivism, in particular, spousal violence” the decision noted.

While McCotter said the victims were “blameless” during the hearing, and acknowledged the pain experienced by the family, he showed little insight into his capacity for violence, the board said.

He has also shown resistance to working with his parole officer, which presents significant concern about his manageability on release, the written decision stated.

“You do not have the skills or the insight into what you would need to do to manage an intimate relationship safely in the future,” the board said.

“Day parole is denied.”

The families of the victims could not be reached for comment, but a friend, who asked not to be identified, said they were “very happy” with the outcome.

“Unfortunately he (McCotter) will be appealing as many times as he wants whenever he wants, I am told, so this circus will continue.” the friend said.

McCotter managed to delay his trial until April 2006 by repeatedly firing lawyers. He was found guilty in June of that year on two counts of second-degree murder, which carries an automatic life sentence.

In 2010, McCotter appealed his conviction. The challenge was dismissed in 2012.

In 2013, Holly Chamberlain, Heasman’s sisater told Black Press McCotter was continuing to victimize her family with his legal manuevering.

“McCotter is a master manipulator, and he runs the system,” Chamberlain said.

“This kind of craziness has to stop. It’s just not fair to the families.”

READ MORE: Double murderer continues to victimize families from jail

McCotter was picked up almost immediately after he brutally kicked and bludgeoned his ex-girlfriend, Anderson, and her common law partner, Heasman, to death outside their Langley City apartment on Dec. 2, 2001.

A restraining order against McCotter had recently run out.

Anderson had a brief relationship with McCotter a few years before going out with Heasman.

His trial heard that on the day of the murders he stalked the pair and purchased a steel toed boots. He parked outside their apartment, got out and used the boots to kick both his victims in the head repeatedly.

He also viciously beat the pair with a 2×4 that he pulled out of a truck parked at the scene.

