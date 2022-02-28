Downed wire shuts down Willoughby street

A low-hanging wire caught on a delivery truck on 80th Avenue near 208th Street on Monday, Feb. 28. (Rob Wilton/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A busy Willoughby road was closed down for more than an hour on Monday, Feb. 28, after a low-hanging phone line was snagged by a truck.

The commercial truck appears to have been turning out of the Willoughby Town Centre onto 80th Avenue when it hit a communications wire, said assistant Township fire chief Dale Steeple.

The truck was legal height, but the wire was hanging down too low for some reason, Steeple said.

The driver did the right thing and stopped, Steeple said. Because the utility poles were leaning dangerously, the road had to be shut down.

Although the affected wire was not a BC Hydro line, a Hydro crew came out and helped repair the issue, said Steeple.

The road was re-opened just after 2 p.m.

READ ALSO: Man wanted on three warrants found hiding in back seat of car in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydroLangley