Downtown Vancouver shooting puts 32-year-old in critical condition

Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
A Vancouver police officer examines the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)A Vancouver police officer examines the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)
Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)Vancouver police officers examine the scene outside a former Hostelling International site on Granville Street, where a 32-year-old was shot and critically injured Jan. 17. (Credit: Shane MacKichan/ Special to Black Press Media)

A person was shot and seriously injured while standing on Vancouver’s Granville Street Tuesday night (Jan. 17).

Police say the 32-year-old was shot around 10 p.m. and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Photos from the scene show police examining the area outside a former Hostelling International site, near the corner of Granville and Nelson streets, which was sold to BC Housing during the pandemic.

The Vancouver Police Department says it hasn’t made an arrests and its investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 604-717-2541.

READ ALSO: Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeShootingVancouver

Previous story
Thin blue line cannot be worn by on-duty Vancouver police officers, department decides
Next story
Trina Hunt’s death remains unsolved 2 years later; IHIT renews appeal for public’s help

Just Posted

Traffic on the one-way in Langley City on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
No rush on one-way redo, Langley City merchants told

Black Fish Ethan M’Lot (left) and Grizzlies player Curtis Goode (right) tangled on Sunday, Jan. 16 at Langley Events Centre in Arena Lacrosse League West Division action. Black Fish defeated the Grizzlies 12-9. (Ryan Molag LEC photo/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Victories by both the Black Fish and the Sea Spray in Arena Lacrosse League

Frances Colebank of Abbotsford celebrated her 100th birthday on Jan. 6. (Special to Black Press Media)
Long-time Aldergrove woman celebrates 100th birthday

The Langley School District board offices. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley School District to bring in unlicensed substitute teachers amid shortage