Dozen impaired drivers caught on first weekend of Langley RCMP CounterAttack

Police also rounded up speeders and unlicensed drivers

Langley’s Mounties have already been busy this holiday season, yanking a dozen impaired drivers off local roads on the first weekend of December.

Of the drivers pulled over, nine were given 90-day roadside driving prohibitions, and three were given three-day driving bans, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Dedicated patrols are focused on catching drivers displaying high-risk behaviours, said Largy.

In addition, police caught two prohibited drivers, issued 23 speeding tickets and 16 violation tickets for drivers who went through stop signs or red lights without stopping. Another driver was given a ticket for using a cell phone, and nine more drivers were found to be driving without insurance or a license.

All told, fees and penalties given out total more than $25,000.

The CounterAttack program runs every year, and is aimed primarily at impaired drivers, as the number of parties rises during the Christmas and New Years season.

There are a number of myths that can persist about drinking, driving, and whether it’s possible to “sober up” and get back behind the wheel, said Largy.

“Despite what you may think, no amount of coffee, cold showers, fresh air, or food will make you sober,” said Largy. “Not even that extra serving of turkey and pie! The only cure is time.”

It takes about eight hours for the average person to eliminate alcohol from their body once they’ve been up to the legal limit of blood alcohol content.

Police recommend a few easy tips to make sure there’s a safe way to get home, including:

• Never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver

• Choose a designated driver before the event starts

• Plan to take a taxi or public transit (keep some money aside)

• Call a sober friend or family member for a ride or arrange a ride ahead of time

• Call Operation Red Nose at 1-604-539-9082 for the Surrey/Langley area

• Spend the night at a friend’s place

