Langley RCMP ran a safe-driving campaign that saw drunk and distracted drivers penalized over the week including the Victoria Day weekend. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dozens of tickets issued in week-long Langley road safety blitz

Three impaired drivers got three-month driving bans

Langley Mounties took part in a road safety crackdown last week, including during the Victoria Day long weekend, and they pulled several drivers off the road and issued dozens of tickets.

From May 12 to May 18, the local RCMP was part of a Canada Road Safety Week initiative, which included roving patrols and officers waiting by the sides of busy roads, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

They handed out three 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions, including one with criminal charges in which the driver refused to use an alcohol screening device. The other two drivers had more than the legal amount of alcohol in their system.

Another driver got a three day ban, and one received a 24-hour licence suspension.

Police also pulled over several dozen other drivers for various infractions.

Those included:

  • three prohibited drivers
  • two for driving without due care/consideration
  • 23 speeding tickets
  • 13 seat belt tickets
  • 11 for using cell phones
  • eight intersection-related violations
  • 25 equipment violations (most common were cracked windshields and tinted windows)
  • nine vehicles sent for inspection
  • and 20 other administrative charges, including driving without a licence or insurance.

Largy said that as more drivers return to the roadways with businesses opening and schools soon to resume, Langley RCMP will continue to focus on driving behaviours that are most likely to create a risk for other road users.

