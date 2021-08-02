Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 people appointed to receive province’s Order of B.C.

Premier John Horgan says in a statement each one of the 16 appointees has made tremendous contributions

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is one of 16 people appointed to receive the province’s highest honour, the Order of British Columbia.

Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin says in a statement she is delighted to welcome the 16 “exceptional” people to the Order of B.C., which is the province’s highest form of recognition.

She says joining Henry, who has played a leading role in B.C.’s ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, are Indigenous leaders, philanthropists, artists and business and community trailblazers.

Among those joining Henry as appointees are: Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot’in Nation, Vancouver artist Joe Average, Lawyer Marvin Storrow and finance industry leader Debra Doucette.

Premier John Horgan says in a statement each one of the 16 appointees has made tremendous contributions to their communities and he congratulates them for their leadership and dedication.

There were 257 nominations this year and since its inception, 475 people have been appointed to the Order of B.C.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation says in a statement it is celebrating the appointment of Chief Alphonse, who helped lead the nation’s Supreme Court of Canada land title victory in 2014.

“Chief Alphonse has inspired and empowered Indigenous peoples around the world, and today, the Tsilhqot’in Nation celebrates and thanks him for his many contributions,” says the nation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCoronavirusIndigenous

Previous story
West Kootenay man spends 24 hours fighting wildfire with plastic bag
Next story
‘Why three bullets?’: Family of Black Quebec man shot dead by police wants answers

Just Posted

Maternity cases were again being diverted from Peace Arch Hospital to Langley Memorial Hospital, this time until July 9, but it should be last time it happens this year, the Fraser Health Authority said. (Unsplash photo)
Second diversion of maternity patients from Peace Arch Hospital to Langley will be the last of the year: FHA

Langley City’s Drew Mechielsen made it all the way to the finals and a top-10 finish in her Olympic debut at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo held July 29 and 30. (Mark Blinch/Canadian Olympic Committee)
Langley City’s Drew Mechielsen makes BMX finals in Olympic debut

CARES cat shelter and Embrace a Discarded Animal Society have teamed up to host a cat adoption event Aug. 5, 6 and 7, 2021. (CARES and Embrace photos)
Animal welfare groups partner to find kitties and cats new Langley homes

A firefighter ladles out a sample at the 2019 Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ in Langley City, which has raised more than $60,000 for the Young Burn Survivors Camp run by the B.C. Professional Firefighters’ Burn Fund. Organizers have just announced the event will have to be cancelled for a second year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley’s Canadian Festival of Chili and BBQ is called off for second year