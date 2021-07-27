Dr. Bonnie Henry, health minister Adrian Dix host COVID-19 townhall for Langley residents

“Thumbs up from Allison who is helping build #CommunityImmunity,” wrote Fraser Health while in Fort Langley on Monday, July 26, 2021. The health authority had parked their mobile vaccine bus in the neighbourhood to vaccinate walk-ins. (Fraser Health/Facebook)

British Columbia’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are hosting a townhall for Langley residents on Thursday to answer any pressing questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pair, who have lead the charge in disseminating information to British Columbians, will be joined by Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health; as well as local MLAs Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier.

“This is your opportunity to learn more and ask questions about vaccines in B.C.,” Dykeman said in a social media post promoting the event.

The townhall will be held by telephone from 5 to 6 p.m. To speak with the panel, residents are invited to call 1-877-229-8493, and then enter the ID code 117216.

“Vaccines do more than protect the people getting vaccinated, they also protect everyone around them,” the provincial government said on its website about the townhall.

“The more people in a community who are immunized and protected from COVID-19, the harder it is for COVID-19 to spread.”

Thursday’s townhall for Langley residents is one of four held this week. Health officials also made themselves available to residents of Prince George, Burns Lake, and Vanderhoof; Abbotsford and Mission; as well as Chilliwack.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are open daily at the Langley COVID-19 Testing and Immunization Centre at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot (20901 Langley Bypass) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, as well as the Langley Events Centre (7888 200 St.) from 8 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

The public is welcome to walk-in to receive their first of second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

From the week of July 11 to 17 Langley recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, the more recent data available from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC). The same number of cases were recorded the week before, an uptick from the four cases that were recorded from the week of June 27 to July 3.

From Jan. 1, 2020 to June 20, 2021 Langley has recorded 4,993 positive cases, according to most recent available from the BC CDC.