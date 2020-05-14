Drawing a curtain against COVID-19 at Langley Memorial Hospital

Donations pay for infection control curtains in the ER and CCU

Donors to the LMH COVID-19 campaign funded 150 new infection control curtains for the ER and Critical Care Units (Courtesy LMH Foundation)

Contributions to the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund have paid for 150 infection control curtains for the Critical Care Unit and ER.

They cost about $21,500 and will provide improved protection against the coronavirus, said Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation spokesperson Terra Scheer, who described the curtains as a “new and urgent hospital need.”

“While infection control curtains may sound like a small thing to support, it’s actually an important resource for infection control, especially during this pandemic,” Scheer said.

“With more curtains dedicated to the Emergency Department, the housekeeping and infection control teams can increase the frequency of curtain changes, and best provide safe and healthy spaces for patients and staff.”

READ ALSO: Campaign to fund a new ventilator for LMH obtains a portable ultrasound, instead

Contributions to the fund will help with more than coronavirus cases.

When the relief fund was launched, Vivian Smith, Executive Director of Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation said the current outbreak has highlighted the need for equipment that will assist with all respiratory illnesses, today and in the years ahead.

“It could be COPD, it could be asthma, it could be related to COVID-19. These patients all still need to be cared for,” Smith explained.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Feeding front-line medical responders at Langley Memorial Hospital

At the end of March, a group of local doctors in the Langley Division of Family Practice issued a call for donations of PPE gear including N95 masks, which are often used for sanding and fiberglass, “face shields” such as goggles, glasses and shields, clothing protectors and disposable gowns that could include coveralls that painters use.

They were also looking for donations of hand sanitizer, gloves and 99.9 per cent disinfecting Cavi wipes and cleaners.

To donate, email Barb.stack@ldfp.org.

A similar call for supplies went province-wide when SafeCare BC launched “Operation Protect.”

While the province “is currently not experiencing any shortages of PPE we are preparing to meet future needs,” a SafeCare statement explained.

SafeCare BC is seeking donations of examination gloves, respirator masks, surgical masks, protective gowns, eye protection, hand sanitizer, and medical-grade disinfectant wipes.

To review the full donation criteria and process, and to donate PPE, contact SafeCare BC at: https://www.safecarebc.ca/operationprotect/donate/

Established in 2013, SafeCare BC is an industry funded, non-profit association working to ensure injury free, safe working conditions for continuing care workers in BC.

It is working with the Ministry of Health to collect the PPE equipment,. which will be added to the provincial supply, then distributed to hospitals and care organizations, including long-term care, home care, community health support, and assisted living facilities.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyLangley Memorial Hospital