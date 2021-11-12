Drenching rains for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley from ‘atmospheric river’

Periods of heavy rain all weekend for entire region between Saturday night and Monday

Heavy rain is set to drench the Lower Mainland and across the Fraser Valley over the weekend starting Saturday night (Nov. 13).

Rainfall in the range of 75 to 150 millimetres is forecast to fall between Saturday night and Monday across the region, according to a special weather statement sent out early Friday (Nov. 12) from Environment Canada.

“A series of moisture laden systems associated with an atmospheric river from the Pacific will begin arriving Saturday evening and bring heavy rain to the South Coast,” according to the statement.

The term ‘atmospheric river’ is when prolonged rain comes down in narrow corridors of concentrated moisture.

An “atmospheric river” was a term coined in 1998 by MIT researchers, to describe the rivers-in-the-sky phenomenon. It’s when columns of moisture gather over the Pacific ocean in warm water plumes and travel in a band of vapor.

Meanwhile the freezing level will lift to over the mountain tops. As always, heavy rain in combination with the melting snow can result in high stream levels and local flooding, they warned.

The locations affected by statement: The Lower Mainland including Metro Vancouver, Lower Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and southern sections of Sunshine Coast.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

