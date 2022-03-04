Drive through COVID testing site at Langley’s KPU to shut down

Lower case numbers mean less need for a big testing site in Langley

Unusually cold weather over the winter interfered with testing at the KPU site earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times file)

The COVID testing and vaccination centre at Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) parking lot will shut down on Friday, March 18, according to a Fraser Health spokesperson.

Both vaccinations and testing for Langley will take place instead at the Langley Events Centre, which already has a vaccination centre, said Sarah Siebert, director of Fraser Health’s clinical operations for testing and immunization centres.

With COVID numbers dropping and some restrictions expected to be lifted further in mid-March, Fraser Health has been consolidating its resources, Siebert said.

The KPU centre has been open for more than a year and a half, first as an outdoor drive-through testing site, and then adding drive-through vaccinations once enough shots became available early in 2021.

In addition to the LEC, people can get vaccinated through many of Langley’s pharmacies, Siebert noted.

The LEC site will also be adding more common childhood vaccinations starting March 14, including for chicken pox and the MMR shot for measles, mumps, and rubella.

“Parents are able to book online for children four months and older,” Siebert said.

The COVID vaccine is only approved for children down to the age of five.

As of this week, just over 50 per cent of Langley children aged five to 11 have received their first shot.

KPU will get its full parking lot back as of March 19.

“We’d really like to thank Kwantlen University,” said Siebert.

Fraser Health couldn’t have offered its drive-through vaccination and testing services without the school’s help, she said, along with the aid of the Langley Division of Family Practice and the local medical staff and firefighters who gave out shots.

READ ALSO: Vaccine opponent vandalizes sign at Langley COVID testing site

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Fraser HealthLangley