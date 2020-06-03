The West Shore RCMP is looking for a man who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru in Colwood after he didn’t get mustard on his burger. (Google Maps photo)

Greater Victoria drive-thru window smashed after suspect receives burger without mustard

Greater Victoria Wendy’s staff call police after man allegedly rips Plexiglas barrier off window

Police in Greater Victoria are looking for a suspect who allegedly damaged a Wendy’s drive-thru after not getting mustard on his burger.

On June 2 at around 9 p.m, staff at the Colwood location called police when a man believed to be in his 50s began violently smashing the Plexiglas barrier at the drive-thru window after receiving his order without mustard.

“The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the Plexiglas barrier and completely ripped it off the wall,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar.

“Before leaving the suspect threw the Plexiglas barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot. Staff were thankfully not injured in this encounter, however, police are searching for this suspect who is being investigated for mischief and causing a disturbance.”

Police say the Caucasian man has a medium build, is bald with a reddish, brown beard and was wearing jeans and a plaid coat.

The man was last seen driving away in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Anyone who knows or spots the suspect is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

City of Colwood,Westshore RCMP

