DriveBC: Highway 7 closed, again, following crash near Deroche Bridge

Highway 7 is now closed, again, this time following a vehicle crash near Deroche Bridge, east of Mission.
DriveBC announced the closure just after 8:30 a.m., Dec. 1, stating there is no detour available and an assessment is in progress.
“Expect major delays.”
Others on social media reported a crash 15 minutes earlier near Lake Errock involving a semi-truck and a dump truck.
The Highway was already closed for a short time this morning following a mudslide east of Agassiz, but was reopened to single-lane traffic shortly afterwards.
Multiple people have reported large potholes causing damage to vehicles along this stretch of this morning.