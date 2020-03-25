Driver arrested for running red lights, driving on rims with child in backseat

Abbotsford Police say they are recommending impaired-driving charges against a 24-year-old woman who allegedly sped through red lights with her young child unsecured in the backseat.

Sgt. Judy Bird said reports of the reckless driver came in at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She said officers located the vehicle and discovered it was being driving on its tire rims.

They pulled over the vehicle on Walker Crescent in central Abbotsford, and discovered that a five-year-old child was unsecured in a booster seat in the backseat.

Bird said the driver failed a roadside breath test, and the child was left in the care of the father.

