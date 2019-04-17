The driver of the van is said to have been involved in rear-ending another car at the intersection of 272 Street and Fraser Highway. (Daniel Deyette photo)

Driver flees Aldergrove hit-and-run, dumps smoking car

Driver of a grey van rear-ended another vehicle at the corner of 272 Street and Fraser Highway.

Langley RCMP arrived at the north end of 275 Street, north of 32A Avenue, to a van with smoke billowing out of it on on Tuesday.

Just after 4:20 p.m., police were called to the Aldergrove scene by a concerned local citizen who was able to capture the aftermath of the incident on video.

Thirty-eight year old, Daniel Deyette, saw the grey Ford Windstar race past his home on the corner of 274 Street and 33 Avenue, just after 4:15 p.m.

“The thing was smoking with front end damage and smoke” coming out, Deyette said, “it wasn’t ten minutes after calling it in that the fire department had hoses out and was smashing its windows and dousing it.”

Township firefighters doused flames from inside the vehicle just as police arrived, RCMP officer Cpl. Neuman said.

The driver of the van is said to have been involved in rear-ending another car at the intersection of 272 Street and Fraser Highway, according to Neuman.

“The driver had been involved in a hit-and-run accident and fled the scene,” Neuman said.

The van’s airbags were found deployed by Township firefighters, further proof of the accident, he said.

“We owe it to each other, as humans, to take responsibility for our accidents, ones that may cause injury or death to others,” Neuman emphasized.

READ MORE: Suspect driver turns himself in after fatal hit-and-run

RCMP has since received multiple conflicting reports of the driver’s physical description.

The incident is still under investigation by Langley RCMP, who were able to identify the license plate number of the vehicle and its registered owner.

Those who have any information about the accident or the person seen driving the grey van in Aldergrove just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday can call Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3200.

 

Township firefighters doused flames from inside the vehicle just as police arrived. (Daniel Deyette photo)

Previous story
When gas prices go up, Aldergrove residents head South
Next story
Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Just Posted

Driver flees Aldergrove hit-and-run, dumps smoking car

Driver of a grey van rear-ended another vehicle at the corner of 272 Street and Fraser Highway.

When gas prices go up, Aldergrove residents head South

Overal reduction in Canadian cross border traffic, but one reason has locals heading South

Conservatives, PPC prepare to nominate in Langley-Aldergrove

The two parties are about to select their candidates for the next federal election

Man sentenced to 5.5 years for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, formerly of Nanaimo, was charged in 2015 after cold case reopened

Langley’s Coleman not afraid of oil shutdown

As news of the UCP win in Alberta arrived, the longtime MLA wasn’t worried about a lack of oil

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek now deemed suspicious

Ridge Meadows identify woman as May Cunningham. Her body was found in Kanaka Creek

Vancouver police: Parents should talk to their teens about risks at 4-20 pot event

Controversial event to be especially popular because of musical guests Cypress Hill

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Most Read