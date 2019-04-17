Driver flees Aldergrove hit-and-run, dumps smoking car

Driver of a grey van rear-ended another vehicle at the corner of 272 Street and Fraser Highway.

The driver of the van is said to have been involved in rear-ending another car at the intersection of 272 Street and Fraser Highway. (Daniel Deyette photo)

Langley RCMP arrived at the north end of 275 Street, north of 32A Avenue, to a van with smoke billowing out of it on on Tuesday.

Just after 4:20 p.m., police were called to the Aldergrove scene by a concerned local citizen who was able to capture the aftermath of the incident on video.

Thirty-eight year old, Daniel Deyette, saw the grey Ford Windstar race past his home on the corner of 274 Street and 33 Avenue, just after 4:15 p.m.

“The thing was smoking with front end damage and smoke” coming out, Deyette said, “it wasn’t ten minutes after calling it in that the fire department had hoses out and was smashing its windows and dousing it.”

Township firefighters doused flames from inside the vehicle just as police arrived, RCMP officer Cpl. Neuman said.

The driver of the van is said to have been involved in rear-ending another car at the intersection of 272 Street and Fraser Highway, according to Neuman.

“The driver had been involved in a hit-and-run accident and fled the scene,” Neuman said.

The van’s airbags were found deployed by Township firefighters, further proof of the accident, he said.

“We owe it to each other, as humans, to take responsibility for our accidents, ones that may cause injury or death to others,” Neuman emphasized.

RCMP has since received multiple conflicting reports of the driver’s physical description.

The incident is still under investigation by Langley RCMP, who were able to identify the license plate number of the vehicle and its registered owner.

Those who have any information about the accident or the person seen driving the grey van in Aldergrove just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday can call Langley RCMP detachment at 604-532-3200.