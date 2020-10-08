Police were called to an overnight crash in Langley on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 where the driver of a vehicle fled the scene. (Langley Advance Times file)

Driver flees scene of overnight crash in Langley

Police investigation is ongoing

Investigators are working to identify the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after an overnight crash in Langley.

Police were called to 16th Avenue and 224th Street in Langley just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a Pontiac Grand Prix going through a stop sign and colliding with a transport truck, said Cpl. Holly Largy with Langley RCMP.

“The driver of the Pontiac fled the scene,” she said. “Members were not able to locate the driver.”

Police don’t believe the driver of the Pontiac was the registered owner of the vehicle.

The driver is a described as a Caucasian man who was wearing a tan coloured shirt and possibly jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

car crashLangleyLangley RCMP

