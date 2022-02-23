Driver flees twice from police in Abbotsford, crashes into another car on Highway 1

Two people taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries

A black SUV crashed into another vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 23) after fleeing twice from police. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A driver who twice fled from police in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 23) collided with another vehicle on Highway 1, resulting in two people being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the incident began at 12:10 p.m., when the gang crime unit tried to stop a black SUV heading west on Highway 1 at Bradner Road.

The driver didn’t stop and, 10 minutes later, officers located the vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway at the Mt. Lehman exit.

The driver was out of the vehicle, but when he saw police, he got back into the SUV and again drove away.

Walker said, shortly after, the driver crashed into another vehicle on the freeway east of Mt. Lehman Road. He said both drivers suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.

The suspect driver remains in police custody.

The BC Highway Patrol is currently on scene investigating the collision with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service.

Also involved is the Independent Investigations Office of BC, which investigates incidents of death or serious harm that might have been the result of the actions (or inactions) of police.

Anyone in the area at the time of the incident who might have dashcam video or information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

