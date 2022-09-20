RCMP ticketed a driver for failing to remain at the scene of an accident after he was found sleeping in the bushes after crashing a vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP ticketed a driver for failing to remain at the scene of an accident after he was found sleeping in the bushes after crashing a vehicle on the Nanaimo Parkway. (News Bulletin file photo)

Driver found sleeping in nearby bushes after crashing car on B.C. highway

Incident happened at the Aulds Road intersection at midnight on Monday, Sept. 19

A crash on the Nanaimo Parkway in the early-morning hours yesterday wasn’t exciting enough to keep the vehicle’s driver awake.

A car’s encounter with a highway divider at the intersection of the parkway and Aulds Road resulted in the arrest of its driver, who was found sleeping close to the crash scene.

Nanaimo RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to a crash scene about five minutes after midnight on Monday, Sept. 19. A motorist who had been travelling westbound on Aulds Road turned south onto the Nanaimo Parkway and struck a divider, said Const. Sherri Wade, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in an e-mail.

“The driver and passenger fled, but the driver was located asleep in a nearby bush and admitted they they had taken the corner too fast,” she said.

The driver was arrested and later released and was also served with a violation ticket for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. There are no criminal charges pending.

There were no reported injuries from the crash.

READ ALSO: RCMP find driver sleeping with gun, knives, drugs and break-in tools in his vehicle

READ ALSO: Prolific offender arrested in Nanaimo after sleeping in stolen car


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newscar crashRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman pushing stroller seriously injured after being struck in intersection
Next story
Judge sticks B.C. environmental activist with ban on possessing glue in public

Just Posted

The Vancouver Golden Panthers are no longer training out of Abbotsford’s The Rinks at Summit Centre. (Facebook photo)
Vancouver Golden Panthers contract with Abbotsford ice rink cancelled

Map of Willowbrook showing walking distances from the proposed Surrey — Langley SkyTrain extension station. (Township of Langley)
Township goes online and in-person to get input into Willowbrook plan

One letter writer is more than a little upset and saddened to see several local retail businesses cutting back or eliminating human cashiers in favour of electronic checkouts. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed

More than 4,000 customers were affected by an outage Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (BC Hydro website)
UPDATED: More than 4,000 without power in Langley City for a few hours Tuesday morning