Driver left to pay insurance deductible after snow smashes windshield

Michel Dionne was driving along Hwy. 1 when snow fell off the car in front of him

Michel Dionne’s windshield was smashed by snow flying off the car in front of him on Tuesday morning. (Michel Dionne photo)

Michel Dionne got a nasty surprise while driving into Richmond Tuesday morning as snow flew off the car in front of him and smashed in his windshield.

“Someone in front of me forgot to clear off their roof, saw it break off on Hwy. 1 at highway speeds and [my car] got hit with a large block,” said Dionne.

“The windshield is shattered, even glass pieces on the passenger seat! Scary.”

The Abbotsford resident was commuting to Richmond at 10 a.m., was at Hwy. 1 and 232 Street when the snow shattered his windshield.

He said that he was told he would still have to pay his ICBC deductible and that the other driver “was not liable” for the damage.

Lower Mainland police have spent the winter, marked by heavy snow over the past few weeks, telling drivers to clear off their cars before setting out.

According to ICBC, 56,633 people called their Dial-A-Claim number to report ice or snow related damage in December 2017.

