Driver nabbed going 53 km/h over speed limit has car impounded by RCMP

Mission police have made local traffic concerns one of the priorities for 2019

Mission RCMP has recently focused some of its resources on local traffic concerns, and the results – and tickets – are piling up.

On Tuesday (June 4), the Mission RCMP traffic section took to the streets on North Railway Avenue outside of the West Coast Express pedestrian crossing.

“Many pedestrians are crossing the main intersection on North Railway Avenue and Welton Street to get to the West Coast Express Station. That area is also a main roadway artery for the city,” explained Const. Reid Trustham of the Mission traffic section.

“With the amount of pedestrian and vehicle traffic, it’s considered a high-risk area for collisions.”

READ MORE: 15 impaired drivers nabbed in two days

In only a few hours, the officers issued more than 30 charges to drivers, ranging from speed infractions to distracted driving.

Among those were two excessive-speed charges – one driver was caught doing 93 km/h in the 40 km/h zone – which resulted in the drivers receiving extensive fines and having their vehicles impounded.

This latest traffic enforcement came on the heels of a May long weekend campaign that saw Mission RCMP remove 15 impaired drivers from local roads.

During the evenings of May 17 and 18, a total of 15 impaired drivers were taken off of Mission roadways, and over 30 additional charges were laid on several other drivers.

“The Mission RCMP remain committed to keeping the residents of Mission safe on the roadways and assure community members that these types of enforcement efforts will continue,” said Cpl. Nathan Berze, who oversees the detachment’s traffic section.

The latest push on traffic issues comes as part of the Mission RCMP’s yearly priorities list. Berze explained that each year, Mission RCMP works with the municipal government and citizens to develop its annual priorities.

“When the public calls in and takes the time to let us know what’s going on, then we take that really seriously. It’s been an overwhelming response from the community of Mission that traffic is an issue. Speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving – all of these things – we hear about them,” he said.

Focusing on certain infractions – such as speeding, seatbelts and distracted driving – can be an effective strategy.

“In the world of policing, there are so many things that we could focus our attention on and, I guess the idea behind it is, if you focus on a million things, you’ll do none of them well,” Berze said.

Mission RCMP also work in conjunction with ICBC, which runs monthly awareness campaigns, and will coordinate some of its efforts on those highlighted issues.

Mission motorists can expect to see more traffic enforcement efforts in the coming weeks.


kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s
Next story
VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Aldergrove pocket park re-named after late volunteer

David Beggs was known as ‘the Mayor of Springfield’ for all he did for his neighbourhood

Stolen Langley heritage marker returned by Good Samaritan

The Telegraph Trail maker was found in a Fruitvale second-hand shop

Seven arrested in Langley after shots fired in Abbotsford

Three vehicles flee scene of shooting at unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night

L-CHAT barbeques to end poverty

Langley Collaborative Homelessness Action Table kicks off campaign with free lunch

Former refugee turned Langley soccer star heading from LSS to TWU

Eh Hser Moo is graduating a year early to take advantage of a scholarship opportunity

Kayakers to visit B.C.’s ‘secret coast’ first visited by Spanish explorers in 1770s

Jacqueline Windh and David Gilbert to explore forgotten history of Spanish exploration

Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Chilliwack company charged with animal cruelty claims video evidence manipulated

Defence wants info on video equipment used by animal rights activists in chicken catching sting

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

Driver nabbed going 53 km/h over speed limit has car impounded by RCMP

Mission police have made local traffic concerns one of the priorities for 2019

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Kootenay dad looks to U.S. after cancer treatments prove unsuccessful in B.C.

Cutting edge treatment in U.S. last hope for Barry Marchi; June 21 fundraiser to help cover costs

VIDEO: Raid at Chilliwack home where homicide occurred unrelated to the killing

Abbotsford Police Department executing Drug Enforcement Unit warrants at downtown address

Most Read