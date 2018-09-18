Driver of pickup stolen from Langley crashes into car in Abbotsford

No serious injuries in collision on Monday night

A driver of a stolen pickup truck crashed into another car while attempting to flee from police Monday night in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said the driver of the vehicle that had been stolen from Langley spotted police on Lefeuvre Road at about 8:15 p.m.

Officers were in the area for a different reason, but the driver sped out of a berry field, drove onto Lefeuvre Road and collided with a northbound Chevy SUV in the 1600 block (just north of King Road).

Bird said the man then ran away on foot and was caught by a police dog in a heavily wooded area.

He was taken into custody and was due to appear in court earlier today.

Bird said the driver of the SUV suffered an ankle injury in the crash.

