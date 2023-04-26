North Vancouver RCMP say they believe a driver was impaired when she crashed into a business in the 900-block of West 1st Street and flipped her vehicle on April 25. (Photo courtesy of North Vancouver RCMP)

North Vancouver RCMP say they believe a driver was impaired when she crashed into a business in the 900-block of West 1st Street and flipped her vehicle on April 25. (Photo courtesy of North Vancouver RCMP)

Driver refuses breath test after crashing into North Van business, flipping vehicle

Police believe impairment was a factor

North Vancouver RCMP say they believe a woman was impaired on Tuesday afternoon (April 25), when she crashed her vehicle into a building and flipped it onto its side.

The woman in her 40s was driving along West 1st Street around 4:30 p.m when she smashed into a business, reversed into a parked car and then flipped her own vehicle onto its side.

When police arrived on scene they immediately suspected the woman may be impaired and asked her to do a breath test, but she refused. She’s now facing a charge for failing to complete the test and has been suspended from driving for 90 days.

Neither the woman nor anyone inside the business were injured, but police say the building was significantly damaged.

In B.C., drivers who are caught impaired can be suspended for one to 90 days and fined $600 to $4,060. Jail time, mandatory rehab and vehicle impoundment are other possibilities.

READ ALSO: Man exposed himself to woman in Abbotsford park, say police

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashimpaired drivingnorth vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Langley ballerina dances on stage in Sleeping Beauty production
Next story
Weak on-time record of Canadian airports, airlines raises questions for summer travel

Just Posted

Karina Collins has been in ballet since she was 12 years old. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley ballerina dances on stage in Sleeping Beauty production

Glen Valley resident Melissa Carson recorded the moment when Langley firefighters rescued a dog from an overturned motorhome that crashed into her driveway on April 20. (Melissa Carson/special to Langley Advance Times)
Caught on camera: Langley firefighters rescue dog from overturned motorhome

More than 40 British-made cars were on view at historic Fort Langley Community Hall on Glover Road on Sunday, April 23, for the 19th annual St. George’s Day car show held by the Langley Area Mostly British (LAMB) car club. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: British car enthusiasts hold 19th annual Fort Langley get-together

Byron Murray, 11, won an Earth Day up-cycling challenge at Langley City’s Douglas Park on Saturday, April 22, with this combination boat, and car, composed of recycled parts. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Popsicle sticks and a ‘fun blouse’ elements in winning City ‘up-cycle’ challenge entries