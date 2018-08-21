Driver reported in critical condition following crash in Aldergrove

White Rock man was not wearing seatbelt when he collided with two other vehicles, Langley RCMP said

A 61-year-old man from White Rock was listed in critical condition after suffering a head injury in a crash with two other vehicles in Aldergrove early Monday night.

Around 6:06 p.m. in the 26900 block of Fraser Hwy. a Toyota Yaris crashed into a Chevy Malibu, driving it into a Subaru Impreza.

Langley RCMP said the driver of the Yaris, the lone occupant of the car, was apparently not wearing his seatbelt and his head hit the windshield of his car.

No other serious injuries were reported.



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter