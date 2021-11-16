Driver rescued from submerged car in South Langley

Fire crews were dispatched to the area of 200th Street and 24th Avenue Tuesday morning

A car ended up submerged at the Fernridge mobile home park on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. The driver was helped to safety by Langley Township fire crews. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A senior found out puddles can be much deeper than they appear after getting stranded Tuesday morning in Fernridge.

Langley Township fire crews were called to the Fernridge mobile home park for a water rescue.

Four units along with the RCMP and BC Ambulance attended to help a woman stranded in the area of the park that’s typically where residents park their RVs.

Her vehicle ended up half submerged but witnesses said she was okay after emergency crews helped her to safety.

