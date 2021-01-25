Driver succumbs to injuries sustained during Boxing Day accident in Aldergrove

20-year-old Cody Weatherston suffered brain damage after being t-boned at 256th Street and 16th Ave

Cody Weatherston was involved in a car accident in which his car was T-boned while travelling down 16th Avenue in Langley. (GoFundMe)

Cody Weatherston, the 20-year-old Aldergrove driver who was t-boned on Dec. 26 of last year, has died.

Weatherston’s family shared the news on a GoFundMe page that was launched shortly after Weatherston was taken to hospital.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of Cody’s passing today, Jan. 24th, 2021,” the statement read. “His brain injury was too severe to be able to come back to us in any resemblance of the amazing man he was before. He is at peace now.”

Weatherston was t-boned at 256th Street while travelling down 16th Avenue in Langley Township.

He was airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital where it was determined that he sustained, among a compound skull fracture and collapsed lung, a traumatic brain injury.

Exploratory surgeries were being discussed throughout January while Weatherston remained in an induced coma.

Sister Tasha Mash told the Aldergrove Star that his pupils had been reactive, but Weatherston did not react to sound or pain.

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched for driver t-boned in Aldergrove Boxing Day crash

A GoFundMe page continues to collect donations for the family – so far more than $27,000 has been raised by 300 donors.

The page will remain active and can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/q7u5za-codys-recovery-fund.

Mash had put out a call for any footage or information on the accident, and asked that they contact her through email at bandtmash@yahoo.com.

“Thank you so much everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love, support and generosity,” the family added in their online statement.

