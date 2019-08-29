Driver walks away after truck smashed by train near Fort Langley

The vehicle was destroyed when the driver couldn’t get off the tracks in time

A pickup truck was destroyed after it collided with a CN Rail train on Wednesday afternoon east of Fort Langley. (Photos Rob Wilton/RJ Media 2019)

A driver emerged unhurt from a collision with a train in North Langley on Wednesday afternoon, Langley RCMP said.

The incident took place in the 23900 block of River Road, east of Fort Langley, just before 6 p.m., said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The driver of the pickup truck was leaving a property on the north side of the tracks at a point where two sets of rail tracks pass in parallel.

He had stopped his truck to make sure a gate closed behind him on the property, and the front of his truck was on the tracks while he waited.

“He didn’t know he was that close,” Largy said.

While he waited, a CN Rail train came around the nearby curve in the track.

The driver tried to reverse before the train hit his truck, but he was too late and it struck the front of the truck, destroying it.

Fortunately, the driver walked away from the crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Police say the driver will not be ticketed for the collision.