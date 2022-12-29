The Ministry of Transportation filled one big pothole on Highway One in Langley on Wednesday Dec. 28, only for more to appear by Thursday, Dec. 29. This one was causing some drivers to veer out of the way near 232nd Street. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Drivers be aware – potholes popping up on Highway One in Langley

Ministry crews were filling holes near 232nd Street

Drivers were veering around a sizable pothole that appeared in Highway One in Langley Wednesday, but more holes were back on Thursday, as weeks of rough weather took its toll on local roads.

The pothole appeared in the outside eastbound lane, just west of the 232nd Street interchange.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Highways, crews fixed the hole, but by Thursday morning, more holes were appearing in the same area.

“The maintenance contractor fixed potholes on Dec 28, 2022, on Hwy 1 eastbound west of 232nd Street,” a statement from the Ministry said. “Crews have observed minor potholes forming and are now mobilizing to fill them.”

“This location is being monitored more frequently to ensure the pothole remains filled,” the Ministry statement added.

This is likely to be a frequent occasion around Langley and the Lower Mainland over the next few weeks.

“Potholes forming can be expected after the extreme winter conditions and heavy rainfall received in the region,” said the Ministry of Transportation. “Potholes can be reported to local highway maintenance contractors via the ‘Report A Highway Problem’ section of the DriveBC website.”

