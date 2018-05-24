Drivers could pay $8 per day to help cut gridlock under new plan

Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner, left, called the mobility pricing commission report “marvellous” during a joint Mayors’ Council and TransLink meeting on Thursday, May 24. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Drivers in Metro Vancouver would pay up to $8 a day to cut traffic congestion in the region by a quarter.

That’s according to the Independent Mobility Pricing Commission’s report, presented Thursday to the mayors’ council on regional transportation at a meeting in New Westminster.

The Independent Mobility Pricing Commission, set up by the mayors’ council last June and made up of business, union, academic and community leaders, was charged with determining with how the public should pay for much-needed transit and transportation projects in the region.

The report did not make any firm recommendations as to how mobility pricing could work in the region, but instead presented the costs and benefits of two previously considered ideas.

Congestion-point charges would hit drivers when they pass a certain point, while distance-based charged would rack up based on how many kilometres driven, and in which location and at what time during the day.

Congestion-point charges would cost the average household $5-8 per day, reducing congestion by 20-25%, and raising $1-1.5 billion in net profit per year.

Multi-zone distance-based charges would cost the average household $3-5 per day, trimming congestion by the same amount, 20-25%, and bringing in $1-1.6 billion in net profit per year.

New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, the co-chair of the mobility pricing joint committee, called the plan a “policy that is worth further investigation.”

He said work would still need to be done on affordability, saying “some of the charges are definitely up there.”

Commission chair Allan Seckel pointed out that his group had recommended getting rid of other transportation taxes, such as the gas tax, to make room for these new ones – something Cote supports.

The report said mobility pricing was at least five years away, emphasizing that road pricing is still in early stages.

“A year from today, there is not going to be mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver,” said Cote. “Even two years from now, there is not going to be mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver.”

The commission said that Thursday’s report should be considered the first phase of a feasibility study, to be finished within 6-12 months.

Following that, the Mayors’ Council and staff will need to spend one to two years developing policies and another two to three years implementing the chosen. policy.

