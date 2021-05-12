While most drivers along the stretch of 200th Street near Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley City follow the posted speed limits, a significant number is ignoring the posted limits, data from speed reader boards shows. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

While most drivers along the stretch of 200th Street near Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley City follow the posted speed limits, a significant number is ignoring the posted limits, data from speed reader boards shows. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Drivers in Langley City are most likely to ignore the speed limit near Nicomekl school

Data from speed reader boards shows speeding is worst on 200th Street between 50th and 53rd Avenues

Data from eight automatic speed reader boards in Langley City shows drivers are most likely to exceed the speed limit heading north along the stretch of 200th Street that runs past Nicomekl Elementary School.

A report presented to Langley City Council at the Monday, May 10 meeting found between 53rd and 50th Avenues, in a 50 km/h speed zone, the average northbound speed on 200th Street was 63 km/h and the “85th percentile speed” which calculates the highest 15 per cent of speeds was 72 km/h.

Information collected from eight speed reader boards (SRBs) rated speeding as an issue on six, based on the highest speeds recorded, while two were rated marginal.

Northbound 208th Street, north of 45A Avenue, has the second worst numbers, with a 50 km/h zoned recording an average speed of 59 km/h and and an 8th percentile speed of 68.

Third worst was southbound 200th Street between Fraser Highway and 56th Avenue, a 50 km/h zone with an 85th percentile of 66 km/h.

In the report, Engineering Technologist Cameron Perkin said on arterial roads like 200th Street, average vehicle speeds were found to be approximately 10 km/h above the speed limit “indicating that a large portion of traffic is consistently speeding in these areas.”

“Furthermore, 85th percentile vehicle speeds at all arterial road locations were at least 15 km/h above the speed limit, indicating that a relatively large portion of traffic is consistently travelling at speeds well above the speed limit,” Perkin wrote.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Tackling speeding on 208th Street: Langley City council orders a crosswalk and data collecting

“Speeds are quite high even with SRBs to notify motorists of their speed.”

SRBs are being relocated on a “semi-frequent basis” to get drivers to pay attention, the report noted.

Last year, Coun. Nathan Pachal proposed collecting sign data on 208th Street to find out how severe the speeding problem is.

Pachal commented that 208th functions as a “regional highway” through Langley City even though it isn’t a provincial highway or designated part of TransLink’s major road network.

When the speed reader boards were first installed on 208th, in 2012, it was estimated that the location at the bottom of the 208th Street hill saw over 10,000 vehicles a day driven at an average speed of 70 km/h, or 20 km/h over the limit.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: In future, it will take more than one complaint to trigger traffic calming reviews in Langley City

Details from the report should be passed to the RCMP to help determine where speed traps should be located, Perkin recommended.

Full details from the report can be read online at the Langley City website.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Cityspeed cameraspeed limitsTraffic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley City graphic showing speeding data from eight speed reader boards (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City graphic showing speeding data from eight speed reader boards (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Trudeau rejects Alberta cabinet minister accusation PM wants COVID-19 health disaster
Next story
Fraser Health still unsure if 333 cases of COVID among students, teachers were acquired in school

Just Posted

While most drivers along the stretch of 200th Street near Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley City follow the posted speed limits, a significant number is ignoring the posted limits, data from speed reader boards shows. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Drivers in Langley City are most likely to ignore the speed limit near Nicomekl school

Data from speed reader boards shows speeding is worst on 200th Street between 50th and 53rd Avenues

Calvin Singh, a 17-year-old Aldergrove Secondary student, earned the Jodi Steeves Kindness Scholarship. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove teen earns Jodi Steeves Kindness Award and the $1,000 that goes with it

Calvin Singh won the scholarship for showing constant kindness and positivity

Garth Dauncey is one of the volunteers working on renovations at a Langley City home for the AOK Extreme Home Repair project. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
AOK home repair could use funding support to aid Langley family

A GoFundMe is looking to raise up to $80,000

Langley’s Avery Heppell has been named to Volleyball Canada’s Women’s NextGen National Team. (TWU)
Langley’s Avery Heppell has been named to Volleyball Canada’s Women’s NextGen National Team

Trinity Western University player to attend 10-week training session

One man was seriously injured in a shooting incident at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Monday, May 3. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Student poem about Langley shooting gets to the heart of the matter

All the gang violence is fueling the fight, says a young writer

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

Vehicles came to a stop at 119 Avenue and 227 Street. (The News files)
Spat between brothers led to road rage in Maple Ridge

Both men facing multiple charges

A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fraser Health still unsure if 333 cases of COVID among students, teachers were acquired in school

88 cases of 267 cases the health authority considers to be school-acquired lead to spread outside of school

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Colleen Price, Vancouver Island University’s bachelor of science in nursing program chairperson, says she is impressed with how students have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Next generation of B.C. nurses already showing resilience

University program head says learning had to be adjusted amidst pandemic

Two-year-old Kashius Weme rides at the Steve Smith Memorial Bike Park in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 11. The youngster’s precocious bike-riding ability is already attracting cycle sponsors. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
2-year-old B.C. bike rider already attracting cycle sponsors

Nanaimo’s Kashius Weme has a knack for extreme cycle sports

Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian
Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a 'person of interest' in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
Man sought in suspicious Kootenay death found in Lake Country

Philip Toner is a person of interest in the death of Brenda Ware

Most Read