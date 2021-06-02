Driver’s roadster towed after hitting 152 km/h on rural Langley road

The driver was doing more than twice the posted limit, police say

Police stopped a motorist in Langley Tuesday, June 1. The local RCMP has issued a warning for drivers after stopping a person on Sunday for travelling well over the limit. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

A driver who was nabbed driving a 152 km/h in a 60 zone in Langley has lost his car for seven days and faces several fines, local RCMP say.

The driver was stopped on Sunday, May 30 when a Langley RCMP Traffic Section officer spotted a vehicle heading towards them at a high rate of speed in the 3300 block of 216th Street.

The officer was “astonished” when radar indicated the sports car was travelling at 152 km/h, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

“Given the generally high traffic volume on the weekends of both vehicles and cyclists, operating a vehicle in this manner is particularly hazardous,” said largy.

The 25-year-old driver was pulled over in a 1991 Eunos Roadster. He then saw it towed away.

The car was impounded for a week, and the driver will have to pay for the towing and storage. He was also given a $483 ticket, and if convicted of the ticket, he will also face a $461 driver risk premium for each of the next three years.

Largy reminded people that speed is the number one contributing factor in car crashes, and that 27 people on average are killed every year in speed-related crashes in the Lower Mainland.

