Drone delivery of drugs and tobacco intercepted at B.C. prison

Prison staff intercepted $26,500 worth of drone-delivered contraband just before Christmas

Staff at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford intercepted drugs and tobacco dropped off by a drone just before Christmas.

In a release issued Friday, the Correctional Service of Canada said $26,500 worth of contraband was seized on Dec. 23, around 10 p.m. They credited “the vigilance of staff members,” in the release.

The CSC has salso set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 18667803784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.