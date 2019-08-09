Photo by Thomas Ehrhardt from Pixabay

Drones not allowed at Abbotsford Airshow, police warn

Authorization to use drones in controlled airspace is rarely granted

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) and organizers of the Abbotsford International Airshow are reminding citizens to keep their drones away from the airport this weekend.

Sgt. Judy Bird said the airshow will be using drone detection equipment this year, and on-site APD officers will be notified if a drone is detected.

“Police will take immediate steps to locate the operator of the equipment,” Bird said in a press release.

Bird said that over the past year, drones have been spotted at several airshows across Canada, causing a significant safety risk to attendees, pilots and aircraft.

An in-flight collision between a drone and another aircraft can have catastrophic results, she said.

Drone pilot Const. Rob Hryhorczuk of the APD said Transport Canada classified drones as aircraft and the person operating the drone as a remote pilot.

Authorization to operate a drone in controlled airspace is rarely granted. The operator must have a Transport Canada pilot certificate in advanced operations, as well as a written RPAS (remotely piloted air system) flight authorization from NAV Canada.

“We expect everyone who operates a drone to consider the safety of others and act responsibly,” Hryhorczuk said.

“Flying a drone in close proximity to an airport and other aircraft is extremely dangerous, and illegal.”

Airshow spokesperson Jadene Mah said organizers want spectators to enjoy the event “without having to worry about the consequences of a drone-related accident.”

Click here for more information on drone safety.

RELATED: Abbotsford Airshow features Snowbirds, Thunderbirds and more

RELATED: Drone operators subject to age limit, certification under new federal rules


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, Good Samaritan dies

Just Posted

Langley RCMP piecing together teen’s final hours

Authorities want to hear from people in the area of the Walnut Grove Community Centre Aug. 7.

Restrictions loosened for convicted rapist and kidnapper

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley.

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Evening vigil draws hundreds after death at Langley skate park

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Strong young defencemen joins Giants ranks

Ahead of the fall hockey season, the Vancouver G-Men sign a 16-year-old Burnaby player

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Answers could still come in northern B.C. homicides, retired Mountie says

The RCMP have said it will be difficult to determine a motive in the McLeod and Schmegelsky case

Most Read