Drop-in vaccine clinic in South Langley Township announced for today

Fraser Health is holding it’s very first drop-in vaccine clinic for South Langley Township until 8 p.m. today, saying the area is a “high-transmission” neighbourhood.

People born in 1981 or earlier (40 or older) who live in South Langley Township are eligible to come by to register and receive vaccine today, Sunday, April 25.

No appointment is required if you live in the area.

Location: Langley Events Centre at 7888 200th Street until 8 p.m.

Enter your postal code here to see if you are eligible:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/neighbourhood

Fraser Health said “while it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about and returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

