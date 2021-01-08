Drug dealing trial for Langley Rams coach set for September

Howie Zaron has said he’s innocent of the charges against him

Langley Rams head coach Howie Zaron is set to go on trial on a drug trafficking charge this September. (Facebook image)

Langley Rams head coach and GM Howie Zaron is scheduled to go to trial in September on a single charge of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Zaron was recently scheduled to return to Surrey Provincial Court for a four-day trial running from Sept. 7 to 10. An appearance on Jan. 27 is expected to finalize the dates for the trial – the court system has seen disruption to schedules over the past year due to COVID-19.

The coach, who was suspended when the charge came to light in July, has maintained his innocence.

“My friends and family know who I am, and this is not it,” Zaron told the Langley Advance Times last July.

READ MORE: Langley Rams head coach faces drug charge

The charges stem from a Langley RCMP Drug Section investiation in April 2020, which led to the search of a vehicle and home in Brookswood.

The searches turned up a small amount of cocaine packaged in 17 “flaps,” some cash, packaging materials, and a small scale.

The RCMP characterized it as a relatively small-scale bust.

Zaron coached the Rams to the Canadian Bowl in 2019, and the club has been a powerhouse in junior football in Western Canada for the past several years.

The teams’ 2020 season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CourtLangley RamsLangley RCMP