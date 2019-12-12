Drugged, drunk drivers pulled off Langley roads

Criminal charges and three-month driving bans were laid

Langley Mounties say they swept another seven impaired drivers off the road between Dec. 2 and 9, as extra vigilance comes into effect during the holiday season.

During the seven day period, two of the seven drivers were given criminal charges for being impaired by drugs, while the other five were given 90-day roadside driving bans, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. Another eight drivers were pulled over and given 24-hour suspensions, three for alcohol and five for drugs.

The RCMP used drug recognition experts twice to complete testing, along with the three standardized field sobriety tests usually in use.

More than 20 people gave breath samples as part of the investigations, said Largy.

In addition, the Langley RCMP handed out 14 tickets for intersection-related traffic violations, another 13 for speeding, and two for using a cell phone while driving.

Six prohibited drivers were caught behind the wheel, and four vehicles were sent for inspection for equipment violations.

Another seven drivers were found to be driving without licenses or without insurance, said Largy.

The week-long blitz came after Langley RCMP caught a dozen impaired drivers on the first weekend of the month.

Largy reminded drivers and passengers that there are a lot of options right now to avoid being in a car driven by a drunk or drugged driver, from Operation Red Nose, to taxis, to public transit, to designated driver, to calling on a sober family member.

READ MORE: Dozen impaired drivers caught on first weekend of Langley RCMP CounterAttack

Previous story
‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Just Posted

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley City getting its sparkle on tonight

From 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 a number of downtown merchants are holding a shopping party

Hallmark-famous Santa makes one last stop in Aldergrove

Keith Alton’s 50th year as St. Nick continues on Friday (Dec. 13) at Aldergrove pierogi shop

$16,500 raised in Aldergrove, 66 kids go to camp free in memory of Brooklyn

Family and camp friends remember late young Loft Country rider during Saturday night fundraiser

WEATHER: Rain to end late Thursday in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady near 8 C

Langley City poll shows residents are (mostly) content

Quality of life rated high, many proposed improvements find support, but pay parking is not favoured

VIDEO: Langley’s newest high school officially opens

A brief ceremony Thursday morning allowed all the players involved in new school to celebrate

‘British Columbians are paying too much’: Eby directs ICBC to delay rate application

Attorney General David Eby calls for delay in order to see how two reforms play out

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Couple who bought $120k banana duct-taped to wall say artwork will be ‘iconic’

Pair compared it to Warhol’s ‘Campbell’s Soup Cans,’ which was initially ‘met with mockery’

Race to replace Andrew Scheer could be a crowded one

Many familiar faces, such as Maxime Bernier, Jason Kenney, Doug Ford and Kevin O’Leary, have said no

National cold case hunters take on search for missing man last seen in B.C.

Kristofer Couture’s car was found at Chilliwack trailhead in January but there’s been no sign since

Metro Vancouver mayors green light regional business license for ride-hailing

Surrey mayor only member to vote against inter-municipality business license

Owner surrenders dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage to BC SPCA

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Most Read