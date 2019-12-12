Drugged, drunk drivers pulled off Langley roads

Langley Mounties say they swept another seven impaired drivers off the road between Dec. 2 and 9, as extra vigilance comes into effect during the holiday season.

During the seven day period, two of the seven drivers were given criminal charges for being impaired by drugs, while the other five were given 90-day roadside driving bans, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP. Another eight drivers were pulled over and given 24-hour suspensions, three for alcohol and five for drugs.

The RCMP used drug recognition experts twice to complete testing, along with the three standardized field sobriety tests usually in use.

More than 20 people gave breath samples as part of the investigations, said Largy.

In addition, the Langley RCMP handed out 14 tickets for intersection-related traffic violations, another 13 for speeding, and two for using a cell phone while driving.

Six prohibited drivers were caught behind the wheel, and four vehicles were sent for inspection for equipment violations.

Another seven drivers were found to be driving without licenses or without insurance, said Largy.

The week-long blitz came after Langley RCMP caught a dozen impaired drivers on the first weekend of the month.

Largy reminded drivers and passengers that there are a lot of options right now to avoid being in a car driven by a drunk or drugged driver, from Operation Red Nose, to taxis, to public transit, to designated driver, to calling on a sober family member.

