RCMP officer removes open alcohol bottles from a stopped vehicle at a roadside check for impaired drivers. (Black Press file photo)

Drunk driver reports up in Langley

Langley RCMP report recent surge in impaired driving incidents

  • Apr. 4, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Langley RCMP report a disturbing uptick in the numbers of impaired driving incidents in recent months.

Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson for Langley RCMP, said, “Langley RCMP will continue to aggressively pursue impaired drivers and we ask the community to take this as seriously as we do. Please continue your vigilance against impaired driving by demonstrating your intolerance. Report all instances to police where you feel the driver may be impaired.”

Cpl. Largy cited two instances of excessive impairment in the past two months.

“Just after noon on March 17, Langley RCMP arrested a woman after her vehicle crashed with a parked car in the 21900 block of 48 Avenue. The damage to both vehicles was relatively minor and no injuries were sustained. It is noteworthy, however, that the female driver, a 45 year old Langley woman, was believed to be impaired, and was arrested and provided samples of her breath in excess of four times the legal limit. Also noteworthy is the fact the crash occurred just after 12:30 in the afternoon,” said Cpl. Largy.

“Just a month prior on February 19, another woman drove her vehicle off the road and into the ditch, crashing into a telephone pole in the 22400 block of 16th Avenue. She was able to get her vehicle out of the ditch and continued westbound on 16th Avenue. She made it two blocks before finding her way into a second ditch. She provided a breath sample nearly four times the legal limit. This instance was also just after 12:30 in the afternoon.”

Over the last four months, Langley RCMP has seen a significant increase in all areas of impaired driving — from 24 hour prohibitions to 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions, all the way through to Criminal Code charges.

In the month of March, 52 drivers were subject to an impaired driving investigation of some sort. These drivers range all the way from new drivers to the elderly.

“Please, please, please – find an alternative to drinking and driving. There are many cost efficient alternate forms of transportation including buses, cabs, Skytrain, calling a friend or family member — do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. Don’t be a passenger in a vehicle where the driver has been drinking and don’t you, yourself drink and drive,” said Cpl. Largy.

Previous story
B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services
Next story
Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Just Posted

VIDEO: Body found behind Langley housing complex

Residents discover deceased middle-aged man in laneway

VIDEO: Dragonboaters recruiting new members

A Langley-based club wants people to give it a try on Saturday.

Arbour Day tradition grows trees in Langley Township

Aldergrove’s Philip Jackman Park hosts Township’s Arbor Day celebration April 22

VIDEO: ‘Salmon populations in the Pacific Coast are under threat’

Hatchery society president says urbanization, pollution, pose significant risk to stream health

Langley teen ‘Champ,’ back from provincial seminar

Tanner Jung learns about the latest in artificial limbs at seminar in Victoria

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

Straws, coffee cups targets in Vancouver’s plan to cut down on plastic trash

Plastic straws and stir sticks make up about three per cent of litter on the city’s shoreline

Speculation, foreign buyers’ taxes won’t solve B.C.’s housing crisis: economist

Expert slams the NDP government’s proposed methods to reduce demand

Drunk driver reports up in Langley

Langley RCMP report recent surge in impaired driving incidents

Olympians back in the swim at WC Blair pool

Prospective members invited to try out swim clubs for free

B.C. imposes harsh fines on doublebilling for medical services

Practitioners could face fines of up to $20,000

Elderly B.C. man wins $425k battle with insurance corporation

George Apostolidis, who is described in court documents as an illiterate widower, was in need of funds.

BCHL Today: Prince George and Wenatchee on track for Fred Page Cup final

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

‘History in making’ as B.C. women’s hardball team joins men’s division

All-female B.C. Badgers will play in 45+ division in move to further development of female baseball

Most Read