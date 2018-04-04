Drunk driver reports up in Langley

Langley RCMP report a disturbing uptick in the numbers of impaired driving incidents in recent months.

Cpl. Holly Largy, media spokesperson for Langley RCMP, said, “Langley RCMP will continue to aggressively pursue impaired drivers and we ask the community to take this as seriously as we do. Please continue your vigilance against impaired driving by demonstrating your intolerance. Report all instances to police where you feel the driver may be impaired.”

Cpl. Largy cited two instances of excessive impairment in the past two months.

“Just after noon on March 17, Langley RCMP arrested a woman after her vehicle crashed with a parked car in the 21900 block of 48 Avenue. The damage to both vehicles was relatively minor and no injuries were sustained. It is noteworthy, however, that the female driver, a 45 year old Langley woman, was believed to be impaired, and was arrested and provided samples of her breath in excess of four times the legal limit. Also noteworthy is the fact the crash occurred just after 12:30 in the afternoon,” said Cpl. Largy.

“Just a month prior on February 19, another woman drove her vehicle off the road and into the ditch, crashing into a telephone pole in the 22400 block of 16th Avenue. She was able to get her vehicle out of the ditch and continued westbound on 16th Avenue. She made it two blocks before finding her way into a second ditch. She provided a breath sample nearly four times the legal limit. This instance was also just after 12:30 in the afternoon.”

Over the last four months, Langley RCMP has seen a significant increase in all areas of impaired driving — from 24 hour prohibitions to 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibitions, all the way through to Criminal Code charges.

In the month of March, 52 drivers were subject to an impaired driving investigation of some sort. These drivers range all the way from new drivers to the elderly.

“Please, please, please – find an alternative to drinking and driving. There are many cost efficient alternate forms of transportation including buses, cabs, Skytrain, calling a friend or family member — do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. Don’t be a passenger in a vehicle where the driver has been drinking and don’t you, yourself drink and drive,” said Cpl. Largy.