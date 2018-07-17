Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

A fondness for Canadian fashion apparently hasn’t waned for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Toronto resident was photographed this morning wearing a sleeveless trench dress by the Calgary brand Nonie.

The new royal wore the tailored garment while attending the official opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London alongside her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer the duchess has showcased at a public event since her wedding in May. Fashion designer Nina Kharey says in a release that seeing the duchess in her dress is “beyond exciting.”

The royal has long been a champion of Canadian fashion brands, dating back to her time living in Toronto to shoot the TV series “Suits.”

Her Canuck favourites include the luxury outerwear brand Sentaler, Aritzia, Mackage, Birks and Reitmans.

The Nonie dress is part of the spring/summer 2018 collection and retails for $1,085.00. It’s available at select boutiques across Canada and online at www.houseofnonie.com.

A publicist says Kharey’s other celebrity clients include Jessica Mulroney, Chantal Kreviazuk, and Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.

The 35-year-old started her luxury brand in 2012 with a tailored and refined aesthetic.

The Canadian Press

