While a ferry, destined for Duke Point from Tsawwassen, departed over 145 minutes late due to a staffing shortage, B.C. Ferries is anticipating on-schedule departures and proper worker numbers for the weekend of Aug. 13-15. (News Bulletin file)

While a ferry, destined for Duke Point from Tsawwassen, departed over 145 minutes late due to a staffing shortage, B.C. Ferries is anticipating on-schedule departures and proper worker numbers for the weekend of Aug. 13-15. (News Bulletin file)

Duke Point Tsawwassen ferry 2 1/2 hours late due to staffing issue

B.C. Ferries says proper staffing anticipated during busy travel weekend ahead

A staff shortage put a Duke Point-destined ferry more than two hours behind schedule this morning, but B.C. Ferries said it is prepared for high traffic volume expected this weekend.

The 5:15 a.m. sailing of the Queen of Alberni, from Tsawwassen to Duke Point, was 145 minutes behind schedule, said Deborah Marshall, B.C. Ferries spokesperson, departing at 7:40 a.m., with an officer from Swartz Bay filling in. However, there are proper staff numbers for this weekend and vessels are anticipated to depart on time, she said.

“Sometimes ships can be delayed with heavy traffic, but our staff certainly does their best to keep the ships on time … somebody might fall in sick, there’s some unanticipated things that can happen, but at this point, we don’t expect any impacts this weekend,” said Marshall.

Marshall said families tend to take vacations during first two weeks or last two weeks of August, so this coming weekend will see overlap between the groups of travellers. It is highly recommended that people book ferry trips in advance.

“If you’re travelling without a reservation on the major routes, we recommend you avoid Friday and Saturday morning,” said Marshall

With aging staff, Marshall says B.C. Ferries is seeing declining work force numbers.

“We had probably about 50 officer positions retire and we are having a bit of a challenge trying to backfill them … there are fewer people going into the marine industry.”

For more information on ferry schedules, or to apply for a job, go to www.bcferries.com.

READ ALSO: Global mariner shortage hampers B.C. Ferries’ bid to hire more than 100

READ ALSO: B.C. Ferries expects another busy weekend of summer vacation travel


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

BCFerriesNanaimoTransportation

Previous story
Firefighters double their efforts to battle massive wildfire along Coquihalla Highway
Next story
B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

Just Posted

Langley volleyball champion Brie King has always had a musical side, and now she has released an album of original songs, published on all music streaming platforms Friday Aug. 13. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley volleyball champion releases album of original music

Another heat wave in the Lower Mainland is expected this week. (File photo)
Third heat wave to hit Langley and southern B.C. this week

Langley Rivermen will be hosting a summer ID (talent identification) camp at George Preston rink on Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug 15. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Fans invited to watch future hockey stars audition at Langley Rivermen camp this weekend

Sonya from Aldergrove Financial and Patsy of the Aldergrove Community Garden committee proudly show off their lettuce harvested for the Aldergrove Food Bank. (Special to The Star)
PHOTOS: Aldergrove community gardeners grow veggies for food bank