The truck and trailer crashed around 9:20 a.m. Friday

A dump truck got stuck on a concrete lane divider at the 264th Street highway interchange in Aldergrove Friday morning, part of a crash in the westbound lanes.

Two Langley Township firehalls and a rescue unit were dispatched to the crash at 9:21 a.m., said deputy fire chief Andrew Hewitson.

There was no word yet if anyone was injured in the crash, or what might have caused it.

The truck appeared to have torn off a lamp post, which had been jammed through part of the dump truck’s rear box.

