Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Two people have been hurt and dozens more have been forced out by a fire that tore through an upper floor of a multi-storey apartment tower in North Vancouver.

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building in the city’s Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood.

Firefighters managed to contain most of the damage to two suites of the concrete structure but many other units have been affected by smoke and water.

Two people are being treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

The entire building was evacuated and at least 30 residents were sheltered at a nearby community centre.

There’s no word when evacuees will be allowed to return and a cause of the fire remains under investigation, although officials say it is not considered suspicious. (CKNW)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals
Next story
Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Just Posted

Retiring Abbotsford Police Chief looks back on career

‘This is the best job in the world,’ says Bob Rich

Fire safety at issue in Langley Township all-candidates meeting

A sedate evening saw little disagreement among the 23 candidates present.

VIDEO: Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

Report was unsubstantiated that a resident in the downtown core had a firearm in his waistband.

Zoo’s dedicated manager wins CAZA Professional Award

Aldergrove’s Tony Guenther marks 36 years at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Saints take convincing win in Vernon

The Langley Secondary team is lining up a series of games for the fall.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

50 million Facebook accounts affected by security breach

Social media giant says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement

Gordie Howe bridge to cost $5.7 billion; set to open by end of 2024

Crown corporation overseeing the construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

Early morning blaze injures two, damages North Vancouver apartment building

Flames broke out at around 2 a.m. on the seventh floor of the eight storey building

Climate change blamed for $1 billion annual B.C. property damage losses

Insurance Bureau calls for changes to revamp B.C. marketplace

Vancouver Island man guilty of cruelty to bearded dragons, other animals

BC SPCA found 34 animals near Ladysmith living in filthy and substandard conditions

Trump urges Senate to vote after Kavanaugh’s fierce defence

After seeing Ford’s powerful testimony, White House aides and allies expressed concern that Kavanaugh would have an uphill climb to deliver a strong enough showing to match hers.

India’s top court lifts temple’s ban on women who menstruate

India’s Supreme Court lifted the temple’s ban on women of menstruating age, holding that equality is supreme irrespective of age and gender.

B.C. RCMP seek five teens involved in school bus theft

The theft may have started as a harmless joyride, but Const. Chad Neustaeter says it had the potential to put lives at risk.

Most Read