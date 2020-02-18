An early morning crash in south Langley has taken out power to hundreds of BC Hydro customers. (BC Hydro)

Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

Expect traffic delays in the area

An early morning motor vehicle crash has taken out power to more than 300 BC Hydro customers in south Langley.

READ MORE: WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

A semi-truck crashed into a hydro pole in the 2200 block of 16th Avenue after it failed to complete a turn, according to Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP.

The outage was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

BC Hydro is on scene servicing the area west of 232nd Street, east of 216th Street, and south of 40th Avenue, north of O Avenue.

Crews expect to have the power restored by 9 a.m.

Expect traffic delays in the area.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

Just Posted

Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

Expect traffic delays in the area

WEATHER: Langley to see sunny weather before rain makes a comeback

Fog patches are expected to dissipate Tuesday morning

VIDEO: Giants win 10th straight on home ice in Langley

Family Day was about spending time with the fans and dazzling them with a 3-2 victory over Seattle

VIDEO: Planes and hockey games – Family Day around Langley

Museum of Flight held an annual gathering while the Vancouver Giants faced off against Seattle

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

Searl Smith was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019.

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

RCMP impound two vehicles going double the speed limit in Burnaby

Drivers could see fines of at least $368

Most Read