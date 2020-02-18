Early morning crash takes out power to hundreds in south Langley

An early morning motor vehicle crash has taken out power to more than 300 BC Hydro customers in south Langley.
A semi-truck crashed into a hydro pole in the 2200 block of 16th Avenue after it failed to complete a turn, according to Cpl. Holly Largy with the Langley RCMP.
The outage was reported just after 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
BC Hydro is on scene servicing the area west of 232nd Street, east of 216th Street, and south of 40th Avenue, north of O Avenue.
Crews expect to have the power restored by 9 a.m.
Expect traffic delays in the area.
