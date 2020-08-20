The fire at the townhouse complex on Fraser Crescent in Mission severely damaged five units. Facebook photos.

Early-morning fire rips through townhouse complex in Mission

Firefighters waiting to start investigation due to structure damage

Five suites were severely damaged in an early-morning fire that ripped through a townhouse complex in Mission.

The fire occurred around 1 a.m., Aug. 20, at the complex on 32501 Fraser Crescent. The flames are believed to have spread from a garage to other four units.

Approximately 30 Mission firefighters had the fire under control very quickly, according to Ian Glasgow, assistance fire chief of the Mission Fire Rescue Service.

“The crews did a really good job in the initial attack, they [approached] from the front and back of the structure and they had it out fairly quickly.”

Glasgow said that firefighters haven’t been able to enter the building to investigate yet, as there are issues with the structure’s stability.

“The damage is extensive. We’ve had roof collapse, and within the fire unit, we’ve had floor collapse,” he said. “The fire did spread to the adjacent units, and we do have significant water damage.”

There are not believed to be any injuries at this time, Glasgow said.

RELATED: Body discovered inside burnt building in Mission, arson suspected

RELATED: Building at Mission summer camp destroyed in fire, RCMP say arson suspected

