(Black Press Media files)

(Black Press Media files)

Early voters more likely to favour NDP, but overall B.C. election is tightening: poll

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days

While early voters are more likely to favour the incumbent B.C. NDP, the overall election race is getting closer, a poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests.

The poll, released Tuesday (Oct. 20), found that the BC Liberals and BC Greens had both gained momentum since last week. Support for the NDP dropped from 49 to 45 per cent, while the Liberals and Greens each gained two points, up to 35 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively.

According to the poll, 55 per cent of people have not yet voted, while 15 per cent voted during advanced voting and 30 per cent said they have voted by mail. Older British Columbians were more likely to have voted, as were those living in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the North Coast.

While the race appeared to be tightening among all voters surveyed, people who had already voted were more likely to support the NDP. Pollsters found that 51 per cent of early voters supported John Horgan’s NDP, compared to 35 per cent of those who have not yet voted. Andrew Wilkinson’s Liberals had 33 per cent support among early voters and 34 per cent among those yet to cast their ballot. Sonia Furstenau’s Greens also gained a point from later voters, up to 15 per cent from 14. But aside from the NDP, the biggest change was in undecided voters. Ten per cent of those yet to vote said they were undecided, while all those who had voted were by necessity already decided.

According to Elections BC, 383,477 people cast a ballot during advanced voting days, while another 235,800 mail-in ballots have been received. A total of at least 724,000 people have requested mail-in ballots.

Researchers conducted the online survey from among a sample of 1,201 British Columbians from Oct. 16 to 19.

READ MORE: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

READ MORE: B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day
Next story
Abbotsford student dies after medical incident in class

Just Posted

This woman allegedly assaulted a loss prevention officer at the Langley Home Depot earlier this month. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Hardware store security assaulted by woman in Langley

RCMP are looking for a suspect in the incident

Emergency crews on scene at a vehicle incident eastbound on Highway 1 at 264th Street in Langley on Oct. 20, 2020. (DriveBC)
TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

Left lane is blocked

On Oct. 18, 2020 Loblaws Canada reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at Micheal’s No Frills in Langley. (Google)
Employee at Langley No Frills grocery store tests COVID-19 positive

Loblaws Canada reported the case on Sunday

One Night In Auction hosted by Variety BC. (Variety BC/Special to The Star)
Variety BC hosts virtual silent auction to help children with special needs

One Night in the Valley was initially set to happen at Glass House Estate Winery in Aldergrove

Melanie Olfert tackles hungry on a global scale. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Pandemic increases issue of hunger here at home – and around the globe

Langley graduate raises awareness for Canadian and global food security during COVID-19 crisis

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A past extreme weather response shelter set up for women inside Surrey’s Nightshift Street Ministries. (Photo: Chris Paul/nightshiftministries.org)
Homeless people in Surrey face ‘shocking and scary’ scenario this winter

Last winter there were nine Extreme Weather Response shelters in all of Surrey and White Rock. So far, during this pandemic, there are only five lined up for the coming winter

A injection kit is seen inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 127 fatal overdoses in September, roughly 4 each day

Vancouver, Surrey and Victoria continued to see the highest numbers of overdoses

A Rick Hansen Secondary School student died in hospital after suffering a medical incident in class on Monday. (File photo)
Abbotsford student dies after medical incident in class

Rick Hansen Secondary School offering additional counselling for students who require it

Most Read