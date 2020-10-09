Early voting begins next week across B.C., and in all four ridings covering Langley. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Early voting locations set for Langley, Aldergrove ridings

Local voters can start casting their ballots on Oct. 15

Early voting starts next week, and the locations for voting in Langley’s ridings have been announced.

Elections BC notes that early voting begins on Oct. 15 and runs to Oct. 21, with general election day on Oct. 24.

Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at each location. Voters should bring their ID, their Where To Vote card, their own pen or pencil if they choose, and a mask is recommended but not mandatory.

Langley riding’s advance voting locations are both open Thursday, Oct 15 through to Wednesday, Oct. 21.

• Langley Best Western Plus, at 5978 Glover Rd.

• Langley Golf & Banquet Centre 21550 44th Ave.

The Langley East riding’s early voting locations are also all open Oct. 15-21.

• Bethel Mennonite Church, at 24687 56 Ave.

• Murrayville Comm Hall, at 21667 48 Ave.

• Willoughby Hall, at 20809 83 Ave.

Abbotsford South, which includes much of Aldergrove, also has several advance voting places, including one in Langley. All are open Oct. 15 through 21.

• Abbotsford South DEO Office, at 2670 Minter St.

• Central Heights Church, at 1661 McCallum Rd.

• Royal Canadian Legion 265, at 26607 Fraser Hwy., in Aldergrove

There are two early voting locations for Abbotsford West, which includes parts of northeastern Langley. They are also open for the full early voting period.

• Abbotsford Pentecostal Assembly, 3145 Gladwin Rd.

• Highstreet Shopping Centre, Unit H145, 3122 Mt Lehman Rd.

For more information, visit the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote/.

