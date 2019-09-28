VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an eastbound vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Emergency crews arrived on scene just after 2 a.m. this morning and found a single driver trapped in an vehicle which had rolled over. The accident occurred just past the Whatcom Road overpass.

Emergency responders were seen performing CPR on the driver before he was transported to the hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

It is believed the vehicle hit the post of a large freeway sign.

Eastbound lanes were closed off for hours as police conducted their investigation but has recently been cleared.

