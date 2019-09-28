Eastbound Fraser Highway crash in Abbotsford causing congestion

Collision occured between Ross Road and Bradner Road, drivers squeezing through single lane.

An eastbound vehicle collision on the Fraser Highway has traffic backing up.

The collision occurred between Ross Road and Bradner Road and has drivers squeezing through a single lane.

Previous story
A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates
Next story
Indigenous water activist Autumn Peltier speaks at UN sustainability forum

Just Posted

Eastbound Fraser Highway crash in Abbotsford causing congestion

Collision occured between Ross Road and Bradner Road, drivers squeezing through single lane.

Giants drop home opener

Bowen Byram returns to Langley-based team to play against Portland

VIDEO: Canada to play for gold at world indoor lacrosse championship in Langley

Once again, they face Iroquois Nationals team

VIDEO: One sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after Highway 1 crash in Abbotsford

Emergency crews were seen performing CPR on the driver

Province sues estate of gang member killed in Langley

Director of Civil Forfeiture applies to seize cash and jewelry under proceeds of crime law

Snowfall could top 40 centimetres this weekend in parts of B.C.

Environment Canada says that 15 to 20 centimetres of snow fell overnight near the Kootenay Pass

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

May takes campaign detour to Saanich home riding

The campaign team shared cake, talked about climate change with local families

VIDEO: Truck on fire in Surrey causing traffic delays over Port Mann

Highway 1 backed up as fire crews tackle the fire

Ashcroft ranch to be a safe-haven for veterans, first responders with mental illness

The facility will hold a ceremonial launch on Saturday, Oct. 5 before offering services in 2020

A generation later, brutal murder of B.C. teen still resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

Pedestrians reportedly hit in two separate Surrey crashes

Incidents happened in two hours apart

Most Read