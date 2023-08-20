Eastern Fraser Valley’s air quality health index at ‘very high risk’

Air quality advisory issued for Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley due to wildfire smoke

A pedestrian walks along Yale Road at Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The air quality in the Eastern Fraser Valley on Sunday was about the worst it could get.

Smoke from nearby wildfires has made its way into the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland prompting an air quality advisory.

Metro Vancouver Regional District issued the advisory Saturday afternoon due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter that are expected to last until a change in the weather.

“Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are currently experiencing elevated concentrations of fine particulate matter. Smoke concentrations may vary widely across the region as winds, temperatures, and wildfire behaviour changes,” according to Environment Canada.

As of Sunday morning (Aug. 20) Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ and Metro Vancouver northeast was at 10 or ‘high risk.’

The index ratings go from one to 10+ and are classified as: low risk (one to three), moderate risk (four to six), high risk (seven to 10), and very high risk (10+).

The sun is seen through thick wildfire smoke in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Environment Canada’s air quality health index value for the Eastern Fraser Valley was 10+ or ‘very high risk’ that day due to smoke from nearby wildfires. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Wind patterns are expected to change Monday and shift to the southwest, so some improvement is possible.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant women, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Information about real-time air quality readings for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley communities and potential health impacts can be found at airmap.ca and https://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/bcairquality/readings/find-stations-map.html.

