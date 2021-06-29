A man from Edmonton got himself in hot water by leaving his dog in a hot car while he went swimming in Oliver, B.C. Sunday June 28, 2021. (Government of B.C. photo)

A man from Edmonton got himself in hot water by leaving his dog in a hot car while he went swimming in Oliver, B.C. Sunday June 28, 2021. (Government of B.C. photo)

Edmonton man leaves dog in hot truck while taking a dip in Oliver lake

RCMP lured dog into police car with cheese, brought to detachment to cool down and drink water

While an Edmonton man took a cool dip in an Oliver lake, he left his dog in a hot truck with outside temperatures reading 43 C on Sunday (June 27).

Around 2:10 p.m., police received a call about a dog that was left in a truck parked on Tucelnuit Drive in Oliver.

Police attended and found that the doors to the vehicle were unlocked and the windows half down but no water was left. The temperature outside was 43 C, confirmed police.

RCMP provided water to the dog on the scene and with the assistance of a slice of cheese, the dog was corralled to a police car where it was brought to the Oliver detachment.

The dog urinated, which is a good sign and was placed inside a cool area and provided with more water, said Oliver RCMP Sgt. Wrigglesworth.

Animal control was contacted and took the dog to the pound. SPCA has been contacted and the dog owner’s information has been provided for the animal agency to follow up.

Police spoke with the 30-year-old Edmonton resident who is the owner of the dog. He was directed to the SPCA and Oliver Dog Control.

READ ALSO: Dog seen strapped to back of RV during heatwave found safe in Oliver

READ MORE: Woman arrested after leaving two kids in hot car for an hour

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Heat wave

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

Just Posted

Visitors remarked on how much brighter the W.C Blair pool feels after renovations that installed white cieling sound deflectors and tile as part of an extensive re-do of the 1986-era facility. Dan Ferguson Langley Times
Expansion of Langley’s W.C. Blair Rec Centre funded as COVID recovery project

Langley still deserves the title of Horse Capital of B.C. according to Joy Ruffeski. A myriad of shared trails in the regional and Township parks afford riders many opportunities for a pleasant trot in the forest or meadow. The Shaggy Mane Trail in Campbell Valley Regional Park is just such a shared trail and “it is always a delight for walkers to see an individual enjoying a horse ride,” she said. Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, email to: editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Langley deserves horse capital title

Volunteers sort donations at the Prime family’s annual bottle drive in Langley on Saturday, June 26, to raise funds to fight juvenile arthritis. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley family fundraiser to fight juvenile arthritis draws good response despite heat wave

On Monday, June 28, Langley Advance Times reader Karen Roeck proved it was literally hot enough to fry an egg outdoors. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Yes, you really can fry an egg in this heat