McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

McKayla Spencer, the Interagency Python Management Coordinator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) holds up a Burmese python during a news conference, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the Florida Everglades. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Edmonton zoo employee ‘doing well’ following Burmese python bite

City reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake

A zoo employee is recovering after she was bitten by a Burmese python Tuesday morning.

Debi Winwood, a spokesperson for Edmonton Valley Zoo, says the woman received immediate first aid from other employees and emergency services were called.

She says the woman was taken to hospital for minor medical treatment and is doing well.

Winwood says the city is reviewing what happened, including procedures for carrying the snake.

She says all emergency protocols were followed.

The snake, named Lucy, is approximately 15 years old, weights 75 kilograms and is 3.6 metres long.

Winwood says Lucy has been at the zoo since December 2016 and has not previously demonstrated any aggressive behaviour.

READ MORE: Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Wildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘You’re failing’: BC Green Party critical of ministry that apprehended baby
Next story
Canadians living with disabilities forced to sell essential items just to survive: Advocacy group

Just Posted

Kristine Brams will play Denise, a mother whose child is taken away by social services, in ‘Problem Child.’ (Gordon Clark/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Walnut Grove talent at forefront of theatre production, ‘Problem Child’

Carson’s father Aron Crimeni put balloons on the Justice For Carson banner at the Walnut Grove Skate Park on Friday, July 2, 2021. (Langley Advance Times files)
Manslaughter trial this summer in death of Langley’s Carson Crimeni

Langley RCMP are trying to determine how two men with knife wounds were injured, and how they’re connected to a car crash. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley police probe mystery of knifing, car crash

DW Poppy Secondary students sang outside Otter Co-op in Aldergrove on Saturday, April 15 to raise funds so they can attend Nationals. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Choir students raising funds to attend nationals

Pop-up banner image