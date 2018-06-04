Gail Chaddock-Costello runs for Township council.

Educator throws hat in the ring for Township council

Langley Teachers’ Association former president Gail Chaddock-Costello runs for seat on council.

The former head of the Langley Teachers’ Association is running for a seat on Langley Township council this fall.

Gail Chaddock-Costello, who ran as the NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election, announced her intentions to run for council Sunday night.

“I trust my reputation for ethics and integrity in the course of my duties will inspire confidence in the citizens of Langley Township,” she said in a statement of intent to run. She’s been a resident of Fort Langley since 1995 and run a bed and breakfast – with her husband George, since 2004.

Chaddock-Costello has been a teacher and vice-president and president of the Langley Teachers’ Association, one of 11 elected representatives of the BC Teachers’ Federation executive, involved with heritage committee initiatives, worked with Watchers of Langley Forests (WOLF), and currently sits on on the Triple A seniors housing committee.

She’s planning a series of townhall meetings in various parts of town to allow people to meet her and to share their ideas, opinions, and needs with her.

RELATED: Election 2017 – Langley Advance 10 Questions: Chaddock-Costello responds

• Stay tuned for more

Previous story
When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them
Next story
UPDATE: Witnesses wanted for Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Just Posted

Educator throws hat in the ring for Township council

Langley Teachers’ Association former president Gail Chaddock-Costello runs for seat on council.

LETTER: Trump is getting the job done

Be grateful: U.S. president is making the world a safer place, says one Langley letter writer.

WHAT’S IN STORE: Langley consumes caffeine for underprivileged kids

Camp Day: Tim Hortons is again dedicating all proceeds from coffee sales Wednesday to kids camps.

PHOTOS: Cheering fellow Canadian teammates from the sidelines

Two Langley-based riders suited up for Canada at the Nations Cup show jumping competition Sunday.

Kitimat team new top dog at the Skeena River Relay

Thirty teams competed in the 142km running race from Prince Rupert to Terrace on June 2

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Multiple cars hit by falling feces at park, B.C. woman says

Abbotsford woman thought at first ‘real big bird’ with bad ‘diarrhea’ was to blame

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Taxes, housing pressures measured in B.C. small business survey

Minister Bruce Ralston seeks input from business owners during June

Reminder: TransLink fares go up 5-10 cents on Canada Day

Agency says fare hikes, announced last fall, will help fund B-line bus routes, more Skytrain cars

Metro Vancouver home sales fall 35% in May

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says single homes nudge mark where prices can fall

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights look to pull even with Caps tonight in Washington

Community rallies behind nurse after horse riding accident

Keya Milaire suffered a broken back, cracked ribs, fractured pelvis when her friend’s horse spooked

Most Read