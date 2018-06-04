Educator throws hat in the ring for Township council

The former head of the Langley Teachers’ Association is running for a seat on Langley Township council this fall.

Gail Chaddock-Costello, who ran as the NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election, announced her intentions to run for council Sunday night.

“I trust my reputation for ethics and integrity in the course of my duties will inspire confidence in the citizens of Langley Township,” she said in a statement of intent to run. She’s been a resident of Fort Langley since 1995 and run a bed and breakfast – with her husband George, since 2004.

Chaddock-Costello has been a teacher and vice-president and president of the Langley Teachers’ Association, one of 11 elected representatives of the BC Teachers’ Federation executive, involved with heritage committee initiatives, worked with Watchers of Langley Forests (WOLF), and currently sits on on the Triple A seniors housing committee.

She’s planning a series of townhall meetings in various parts of town to allow people to meet her and to share their ideas, opinions, and needs with her.

