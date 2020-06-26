Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

Dr. Shannon McDonald, First Nations Health Authority (FNHA photo)

Difficult and painful sacrifices have paid off by B.C. First Nations communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Friday (June 26).

Dr. Shannon MacDonald, acting chief medical officer for the First Nations Health Authority, revealed there are just three active cases of the disease within First Nations people holding a registered status card.

She said of the 5,500 tests completed up to June 14, 87 were positive and 42 of those were people living on or near reserve.

Four have died.

Dr. MacDonald said transmission has so far been kept to a low number.

The health authority will be expanding COVID-19 testing to the most remote communities in the weeks ahead.

More to come.

